MOULTON — Funeral for Peggy Harris, 82, is Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2 p.m. with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation is two hours before service at the funeral home. Mrs. Harris, who died Sunday, July 28, 2019, was born June 4, 1937.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.