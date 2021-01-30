DECATUR — Peggy Ingram Busby went to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Peggy was born May 20, 1944 in Mobile, Alabama to Jasper and Bert Ingram.
Peggy fiercely loved and cherished her family and is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Jerry “Rut” Busby; daughters, Shelley (Gray) Hughes and Renee (Greg) Stephenson; grandchildren, Caroline Hughes (Steven), Ingram Stephenson, Austin Hughes (Sarah Reagan), Madeline Stephenson, and Anna Bekah Hancock (Kyler); sisters, Ann Armstrong, Nancy Owens, and Linda Wilbor. She is rejoicing in Heaven and reunited with brothers, Porter Ingram, Wright Ingram, Walter Ingram and sisters, Colleen Mitchell and Gerry Graves.
Peggy loved her church family and was a longtime active member of First Baptist Church, Decatur serving our Lord and others.
The family would like to thank all the many special family and friends who have offered their prayers, love, and support to Peggy. Her Sunday school class, tennis friends, and birthday club group were a source of so much joy in Peggy’s life. A graveside service will be held for family at Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera, Alabama on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Decatur.
