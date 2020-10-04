TONEY — Peggy Jo Berryman, 78, of Toney, AL passed away Saturday, October 03, 2020 at Athens Health And Rehabilitation. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Bro. Dan Compton officiating. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Born on April 11, 1942 to the late John Wesley and Pauline Terry Davis, Peggy Jo was a longtime resident of Loosier, AL and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She will be remembered as a loving mother by her daughters, Deborah Keene (Rob), and Denise Berryman; and a caring grandmother by Eric Berryman, Taylor Keene and Zachary Keene. Peggy Jo is also survived by her sister, Shelby Johnson; and brother, John Wesley Davis Jr. (Mary).
Mrs. Berryman was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Nathan Davis.
Pallbearers will be Eric Berryman, Zachary Keene, Alan Johnson Jr., Alandis Johnson, Heath Davis, and Prentis Davis. Honorary pallbearers are John Wayne Martin and Donny Martin.
The family extends special thanks to all the staff at Athens Health and Rehabilitation and everyone who helped care for Peggy Jo.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.