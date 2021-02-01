DECATUR — Peggy Jo Jones Riggs, 85, of Decatur, passed away on January 28, 2021 at her residence. Visitation will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., on January 31, 2021 with her service immediately following. Pastor Ted Amey of The Church at Stone River United Methodist is officiating. Dr. Richard Templeton will present the eulogy. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Arrangements are by Roselawn Funeral Home, Decatur, Alabama.
Peggy was born in Decatur, Alabama to General Beauregard Jones and Rossie Lane Jones Eugas on September 29, 1935.
She married Raymond Jackson Riggs on May 17, 1952 in Decatur, Alabama. Peggy taught piano for 22 years in Morgan County School Systems and completed a 30 year career in retail before retiring.
Peggy is preceded in death by Raymond Jackson Riggs, husband; General Beauregard Jones, father; Rossie Lane Jones Eugas, mother; Floyd Eugas, step-father; and Lois Powell, sister.
Peggy is survived by Cynthia (Cindy) Calhoun and her husband, Virgil; Robbie Riggs Burk, and her husband, Charles; David Riggs and his wife Terrie, and Danny Riggs, and his wife, Lisa; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Riggs, Ben Riggs, Danny Riggs, Phillip Templeton, Richard Templeton, Jared Templeton, Virgil Calhoun, and Charles Burk.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of the Valley, Decatur, Alabama.
The family of Peggy Riggs wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her friends, Lasaadia Jones, Caretaker, neighbors, and family for your support and loving care.
A quote from Peggy’s Mother’s Day interview in the Decatur Daily May 1993,
“When you have a child it’s a commitment. When you’re a Mother, you’re hooked for life.”
