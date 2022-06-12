DECATUR — Peggy Elaine Gilmer Johns danced into heaven on June 7, 2022, surrounded by her family. Her Celebration of Life will be Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Roselawn Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Amey officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. with the Celebration beginning at 3 p.m. Graveside service will immediately follow at Roselawn Cemetery (Decatur).
Peggy was born in Birmingham, Alabama to Ellis D. Gilmer and Eva Osborn Gilmer on October 6, 1928. She married the love of her life, James “Jimmy” Johns in 1955.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Nellie Frank Sides; brother, John Vick; cousin, Clyde Wade West; nephews Vann Rudolph and Rod Vick; and lifelong friend, Peggy Ann Gilmer.
Survivors include her daughters Sheri Herron (Rick), Lauri Burgreen (Ricky) and Vicki Fontes (Aaron); grandchildren Amanda Loper (Brandon), Eric Herron (Bethany), Katie Herron (Chelsea), Elizabeth Burgreen, and Jackson Burgreen (Ellery); great grandchildren Eleanor Loper, Liv Loper, Van Herron and Tula Herron; extended family including Gil Vick, Jann Sides, Eddie Johns (Christy), and Sol Rudolph (Julie); and her beloved cat Smokey.
Anyone who knew Peggy knew she embraced life to its fullest. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed family gatherings, beach vacations, pool parties and the holidays. She was a faithful friend and mama to many. Music and dancing were her lifelong passions, and she enjoyed parties and live music, especially big band, jazz, and rock and roll. She enjoyed dressing and decorating for all holiday occasions.
Peggy and Jimmy enjoyed rearing their girls until his unexpected passing in his mid-40s, but she persevered as a single mother, remaining a stay-at-home mom until they were grown. She then worked as a desk clerk at Ramada Inn and at Calhoun Community College Bookstore.
Peggy filled her rich life with many activities and organizations. She was a Lifetime Member of the Decatur Emblem Club, in which she held several offices. She was instrumental in assisting Paul Stroud to recruit talent for Decatur Concerts in the Park. Peggy served on the hospitality team of the Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic for many years. She was a patron of the Princess Theater and was the inspiration for adding an elevator.
She was a Fred Astaire instructor in Birmingham and Decatur. Peggy was a fierce competitor with the Decatur Bowling Association, participating in various leagues in local, state and national tournaments, winning many titles. She served as a backstage assistant for Joann’s Dance Studio, helping with annual productions. She was a Cerebral Palsy Telethon volunteer, a past member of the River City Pilot Club, and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Pallbearers include Ricky Burgreen, Aaron Fontes, Eric Herron, Jackson Burgreen, Brandon Loper, and Gil Vick. Honorary pallbearers are Decatur Elks and Emblem members.
Music is provided by Emerson Scott and Rick Herron.
We would like to give special thanks to Dr. Omar Sosa and the Decatur Morgan Hospital staff and Hospice of the Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Decatur Emblem Club #127 Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1435, Decatur, AL 35602; Princess Theatre, PO Box 335, Decatur, AL 35602; Hospice of the Valley, PO Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602, or your favorite charity.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
