DECATUR — Peggy Joslin Singley, age 92, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born in Nashville, TN on January 14, 1928.
She retired from Rankin Insurance after many dedicated years. Peggy deeply cherished her family and friends. Her love of all animals was an endless sea.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Francis Joslin. Also, by her brothers, Bob Joslin and Dan Joslin. Husbands, Richard Lemmond and Dirk Singley.
Peggy is survived by her adored sister, Jackie Gershwin. Also by her special niece, Terrie Ballman and nephews, Bobby Joslin and Don Joslin and many greatnieces and great-nephews. And her very dear special friend, Mae Haygood.
Memorial service at Flint Baptist Church, Sunday February 16, 2020 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Flint Baptist Church.
