TRUSSVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Peggy Murphree Champion, 77, will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Brother Terry Nappier officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Champion died on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at UAB Highlands in Birmingham. She was born November 9, 1944, in Morgan County, to James Q. Murphree and Clois M. Fowler Murphree. She lived in Hartselle for most of her life and graduated from Morgan County High School, Class of 1960.
She was employed by NASA as a Secretary in Civil Service, prior to her retirement. She was Baptist in her faith, was a loving mother and grandmother and loved her dog, Sadie. She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband. She had lived the last eight years with her daughter and family in Trussville, Alabama.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 46 years, Howard E. Champion, and her parents, James and Clois Murphree.
Survivors include daughter, Susan White (Stephen) of Trussville, AL; brother, James “Wayne” Murphree; two grandchildren, Shelby White and Sawyer White.
