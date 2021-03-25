DECATUR — Peggy Nell Griffin, 82 of Decatur, passed away on Monday, March 22nd, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Griffin was born on February 27th, 1939 to Early Russell Menefee and Laura Mae Barksdale Menefee.
Mrs. Griffin is survived by her son, Russ Griffin of Decatur; grandsons, Russell Griffin and Thomas Griffin of Decatur; sister, Jane Hinkle of Athens; and nieces, Wanda Sims, Tina Legg, and Terri Harris.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carmon Griffin; and sister, Joyce Richardson.
Graveside service for Mrs. Griffin will be Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Rick Davis officiating. Pallbearers will be Russell Griffin, Thomas Griffin, Al Jordon, Bob Eaton, Don Palmer, and John Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Smith and Wesley Legg.
Mrs. Griffin was a faithful member of Danville Road Church of Christ. She retired from Dillard’s department store. She loved meeting people and was very outgoing. She loved music, and she dearly loved her family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.