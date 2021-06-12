DECATUR — Funeral service for Peggy Rackley Lake Barham, 80, will be Monday, June 14, 2021, at 4:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Pressnell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, June 14, 2021, from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Barham died on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her residence. She was born November 29, 1940 in Morgan County to Jerry Kyle Rackley Sr. and Beatrice McClanahan Rackley.
She was a nurse employed by Decatur Morgan Hospital, Dunlop and Saginaw during her career and prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Church of Christ, loved cooking, sewing and crotcheting, being on the water and the river life. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren.
When her first husband died in 1975, Mrs. Barham went and finished Nursing School in order to provide for her girls. She was the very best mother in the world.
Preceding her in death were husbands, Clinton Ray Lake and Lloyd Barham; her parents; a brother, Jerry Rackley; and a sister, Nagatha Morgan.
Survivors include daughters, Alesia Lake Doran (James), Charlotte Lynne Lake, Elizabeth Ann Barham Powers (Gregory Scott); son, Lloyd Jackson Barham; brother, John Leonard Rackley; grandchildren, Jordan Muscat (Vincent), Allison Mays (Ryan), Andrew Powers, Allison Powers, Nichole, Jay, Dewey and Chris Barham; fifteen great grandchildren and one on the way.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Hardin, Johnnie Howell, Scott Oden, James Doran, Craig Noll and Johnny Rackley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.