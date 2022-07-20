TUSCUMBIA — Peggy Sue Kerby Sims, age 73 of Tuscumbia, formerly of Russellville and Moulton, Alabama, died peacefully at North Alabama Medical Center on July 16, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama, from 12 noon – 2 pm. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home Chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Russellville. After the burial, the family will be accepting family and friends at Union Community Center, Russellville, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
