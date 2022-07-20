D.7.20.22 Peggy Sims.jpg

TUSCUMBIA — Peggy Sue Kerby Sims, age 73 of Tuscumbia, formerly of Russellville and Moulton, Alabama, died peacefully at North Alabama Medical Center on July 16, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama, from 12 noon – 2 pm. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home Chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Russellville. After the burial, the family will be accepting family and friends at Union Community Center, Russellville, from 4 to 6 p.m.

