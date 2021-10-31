HARTSELLE — Peggy Sue Smith Corlew, 78, of Hartselle passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at her home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till 12 noon on Monday, November 1 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home with John Teague and her grandson, Cooper officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Born on May 6, 1943 to the late B.A. and Lillie May Smith, Mrs. Corlew very much enjoyed the CBS Bible Studies at Westmead Baptist. Affectionately known as “Nanny”, she loved caring for her family, was an avid gardener with a green thumb, and studying her Bible.
Survivors include her children, Penny Peebles (Graham), Paula Moore (the late Chris), Phillip Corlew (Tammy), Pam Newton (Bruce), and Paige Naylor (Jack); grandchildren, Blake Moore (Heather), Jordan Herrarte (Vladimir), Phillip Corlew, Jr., Mackenzie Atkins Rowland, Corey Jack Naylor, Cooper Smith Naylor, and Colton Emmett Naylor; great-grandchildren, Corbyn Moore, Kaia Moore, Luna Herrarte, Leo Herrarte, and Olive Herrarte; brothers, Johnnie Smith (Bertha), Jack Smith (Johnnie May), and Gary Smith; and cousin, Wanda Cossey, who was more like a sister. She was also survived by her beloved fur baby, Ozzie.
Mrs. Corlew was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Emmett Corlew, Jr.; parents; brothers, James Smith, Donald Smith, and Roland Davis; sisters, Betty Bramel, Emma Freeman and Ann Bean.
Pallbearers will be Blake Moore, Phillip D. Corlew, Jr., Mackenzie Rowland, Corey Naylor, Cooper Naylor, Colton Naylor, and Vladimir Herrarte. Honorary pallbearers are Corbyn Moore and Leo Herrarte.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.