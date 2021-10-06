LACEY’S SPRING — Funeral service for Peggy Thompson, 85, will be Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Valhermoso Holiness Church with Brother Tim Patrick and Brother Rusty Wilkerson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Holiness Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Thompson, who passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Summerford Nursing Home, was born November 4, 1935, in Morgan County to Freeman Moore and Pearl Hornbuckle Moore. She was a member of the Valhermoso Springs Holiness Church for over 42 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will have extra stars in her crown for loving and caring for her family and especially her granddaughter, Tyna, who she took care of for 17 years. She was employed by G.T.E. and Automatic Electric, as a production line worker, prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Hammond Thompson; her grandson-in-law, Jonathan Stines; four brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include son, Jackie Thompson, Laceys Spring, AL; daughters, Pattie Hopkins (Bud), Valhermoso Springs, AL Kathy Brown (Jr.), Valhermoso Springs, AL; brother, Jerry Moore (Janice); sisters, Linda Elliott (Bob), Iris Fowler; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Elliott, Gary Thompson, Eddie Lones, Mike Moore, Ricky Thompson and Charlie Madewell.
“Special Thanks” to Summerford Nursing Home for their loving care, especially to Jennifer and Lulu.
