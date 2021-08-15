TOWN CREEK — Peggy White Masterson left this world on August 13, 2021 to enter her heavenly home. Her funeral was a graveside service at Masterson Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 with Ben Phillips officiating. Williams Funeral Home assisted the family.
Peggy was born on April 27, 1934 in Lawrence County, Alabama. She was the eighth child of John W. White and Lula Smith White. She retired from Monsanto, and she was a homemaker and a caregiver.
She is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, J T Masterson. Peggy and J T were married for over 69 years and November 24th would have been their 70th anniversary. She is also survived by three daughters, Jan Masterson, Joan Jeffreys (Brett), and Joy Newton (Tony); two loving grandchildren, Gabriell Jeffreys and Jake Newton; one sister-in-law, Barbara Rylant White; and a host of nieces and nephews who all knew her as “Aunt Peggy”.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Dorothy Killen (Bill), Audrey Cowan (Shelton), Helen Allen (Hershel), Nina Summers (A.C. Jr.); and brothers, Don White, Robert White (Willie Dean), and John White Jr.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lyman Mitchell, North Alabama Medical Center nurses and palliative care team, Amedisys Home Health Care, Misty Gibson, April Knight, Brandy Mardis, Hatton Fire Department EMTs, Jzhonette and Jayden Murner, Liz Stewart, and Hatton Church of Christ for their love and support of our Mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Shoals, Hatton Church of Christ, Flatrock Community Center, or a mental health organization of your choice.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
