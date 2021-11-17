DECATUR
Penny Williamson Haddock, 68, of Decatur, Alabama, died peacefully on November 13, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. A service will be held at The First United Methodist Church of Decatur on Thursday, November 18 at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Alex Beaube officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. at the church. A private entombment will take place at the columbarium on The First United Methodist Church premises. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Penny was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Birmingham-Southern College and her master’s degree in education from the University of Alabama. While living in Tuscaloosa, Penny taught elementary students at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church school.
Penny and her husband, Steve, moved to Decatur in 1978. They joined and continue to be members of the Decatur First United Methodist Church. Penny began teaching gifted and talented children in the Decatur City Schools. She later became the Director of BamaKid Daycare School where, for 13 years, she and her dedicated staff cared for hundreds of infants and toddlers who Penny affectionately considered to be “my babies.”
After her mother’s death in 1995, Penny dedicated herself to volunteer service in the Decatur and Morgan County communities. She had particular affections for the needs and support of those who are the most vulnerable: small children, the mentally challenged, the elderly, and persons struggling with death, disease, recovery and illness. She became a trained volunteer for Hospice of the Valley, served as a charter member of its fundraising guild and helped with the development of “Camp Hope” for bereaved children. She became involved as a board member and officer of the Mental Health Association of Morgan County for which she participated in fundraisers, helped relocate the MHA’s offices and served in training workshops for youth volunteers. Penny also served on the board of the Morgan County Chapter of the American Cancer Society where she helped organize and served as the director for seven years of the Cancer Society’s “Have a Ball” golf tournament fundraiser.
Penny was known for her big heart, compassion, focus and energy. She volunteered her time and services to and through the Junior League of Morgan County, Decatur Service League, Decatur Cotillion, Carnegie Visual Arts Center, Committee on Church Cooperation, LifeSouth and the Morgan County Jury Commission. She was an at-large member of the Princess Theatre board and a member of the Princess Theatre Dream Weavers board.
Penny’s greatest passions from about 2000 until she was slowed by two hip replacements were her volunteer affiliations with Parents and Children Together (PACT), the Morgan County Hospital Foundation and guild and the Decatur Assembly. Promoting the health care community and programs seeking to provide safety, security, love and healthy parenting, and caring for the children of Morgan County became her labors of love. For her many years of dedicated work with PACT, she received the 2010 Gail Hurst Service Award. Afterwards, the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation recognized Penny for her servant’s heart and contributions to the betterment of the Decatur and Morgan County communities by awarding her the 2015 John A. Caddell Award.
Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Marcos Johnson Williamson and Pearl Irene Williamson, and her brother, David H. Broome, Sr. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Steven E. Haddock; her sister-in-law, Cherri H. Sutherland; and one niece and three nephews.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to The First United Methodist Church of Decatur, Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation, PACT or a charitable organization of your choice.
