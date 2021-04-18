DECATUR — Perry “Braxton” Perrin was born April 24, 1958 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Orange County, CA. He was the eldest son of the late Joe Perrin and Barbara “Bobbie” Perrin. He was preceded in death by his baby brother, Benny Perrin, whom he was so proud of. When Braxton was in elementary school, his father’s military retirement landed the Perrin’s in Decatur, AL.
Braxton was a 1977 graduate of Decatur High School. He may be remembered as the Red Raider Mascot who shot the famous cannon at home football games. He was an avid lover of golf and was on the high school golf team. After high school, Braxton attended the University of Alabama (1978-1981). He received a Bachelors degree in Communications. After college, Braxton held careers as a Commercial Real Estate Broker and a Registered Investment Advisor, including completing his Series 7 exam.
In 1988, Braxton and his brother, Benny, founded B.B. Perrin’s Sports Grill in Decatur, a Decatur staple still operating after 32 years. The B’s in B.B.’s represented both Braxton and Benny. Braxton was the proud father of his beautiful daughter, Jeri “Bailey” Perrin. He had a love for flying and in 2010 received his private pilot license. He was a member of several clubs and organizations including the Jaycees and Kiwanis Club of Decatur. He loved volunteering with his daughter at Christmas with Christmas Charities. His favorite was Kiwanis Pancake Day. He was Treasurer for Track My Paws 501(c)3 organization that reunites lost animals with their owners.
The last 13 years of his life were spent doing things he loved, with his love, Angela Vinson. Together, they enjoyed travelling and spending time with family. He leaves behind a daughter, Jeri Bailey Perrin, and Angela’s children, Jessica Ann Parker, Rebecca Leigh Bankston, Dustin Lloyd Bankston and their daughter, Annsley Claire Bankston who affectionately called him “Uncle Grandpa Baby”. Braxton had one nephew, Jesse Perrin (Anna Marie), and two nieces, Mary Caitlin (Alex) and Sara Perrin.
Sadly, Braxton lost his brief battle from COVID-19 at Decatur Morgan Hospital on April 6, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00p.m.-4:00p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Burningtree Country Club. Per Braxton’s wishes, a plane with “Roll Tide” on each wing will do a fly by in his honor between 3:30p.m.-4:00p.m. at the Celebration.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Decatur Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 733, Decatur, AL 35602-0733.
