DECATUR — Persephone “Sissie” R. Moody, 57, will have a Funeral Service on Friday April 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home. The visitation will be one hour before the service and Alan Watkins will officiate. Burial will be in Corum Cemetery.
She was born on March 17, 1965 to Don and Reba Moody. As a child she was a girl scout from first grade until twelfth grade. She was a native of Florence, Alabama until 2017 when she moved to Decatur, Alabama and she was a member of Decatur Church of Christ.
She is survived by uncle, Travis Barnett; brothers, Michael Moody(Claire) and Anthony Moody (Stephanie); sister, Felicia Moody; cousin, George Barnett; nephews, Mikey Moody, Dustin Moody (Elise), Matthew Moody (Katherine), Alexander Moody, Hunter Moody; niece, Tracy Moody; great-nephews, John Moody, Tyler Moody; great-niece, Aspen Moody.
