DECATUR — Petra Mason, age 56, passed away May 29, 2022. Services will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 with the family receiving friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with the funeral beginning at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton Funeral Home with Pastor Blake Kersey officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Hartselle, Alabama.
Petra is survived by husband, James “Jim” Mason; her sister, Jutta Compton (Robert); her brother, Robert “Allen” Vickery (Kim); her nieces, Brittany Tidwell (Stephen), and Rose Vickery; her nephews, Joshua Roper, Justin Compton, Dylan Compton, Robert Fricks; her great-nieces, and nephews, Kenzley, Kenadie, Kristopher, Karsen, Tyler, Brandon, and Makenna. She is preceded in death by mother, Ursula Vickery, sister, Sherry Vickery.
