DECATUR — Born on 2 December 1932, to Robert Houston Trivitt and Joyce Alexander Kirkes Trivitt, Philip Trivitt departed this life on 8 November 2021, after an extended illness borne with strength and his usual humor.
Educated in Oklahoma and New Mexico, Philip entered the Air Force from college at the time of the Korean conflict. He retired after over 20 years as a pilot and air commando having served in Japan, Thailand, Central and South America, and England, where he met his wife of 50 years. He was highly decorated, his awards including two distinguished Flying Crosses, 11 Air Medals, and three Presidential Citations, and had master pilot’s wings and parachutist’s wings. He was also honored by the air forces of Nicaragua, Columbia, and El Salvador.
After retirement he had a sporting goods store and farmed row crops and raised hogs in Lauderdale County until a tree fell on him and he moved to Decatur in 1984. Locally he was most recently known as a builder and developer. He enjoyed fishing (especially deep-sea) and hunting, was a great cook and host, and loved to travel and trek all over the world. He also held a black belt in Judo, was a sport parachutist, and an English and European skeet champion.
Philip will be remembered as honorable, fair, and scrupulously honest and no one had a more steadfast friend. Many people knew him as a mentor and supporter of all kinds and he was always quick to laugh; he lightened any room that he was in.
He is survived by his wife and everlasting soulmate, Susan Lea Trivitt; son, Philip K Trivitt, Jr. and wife, Emily, of West Palm Beach, FL; his grandsons, Sean and Ryan, also of West Palm Beach; and brother, James Donald Trivitt and wife, Alice, of Oregon. He also leaves behind his “adoptive” sons, Clete Blankenship, Danny Duke, and the Freddy Porras family of Costa Rica.
There will be no services as he had a celebration of his life two years ago while he could be there to enjoy it!
His family would like to thank their friends and those who have been with him throughout his illness and passing, especially Bridget Duke of Southern Care Hospice, who has become a dear friend and who always brought laughter and caring into his life, and to his hospice nurses, especially Angela Pittman and Pam Roberts, whose devoted care enabled Philip to spend the time of his illness in care and comfort.
“We will never see his like again,” W. S. Churchill.
“My love, I take record of God, in thee have I had my earthly joy,” Malory.
