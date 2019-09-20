FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE — Philip Wade Landers, age 54, passed from this life to be reunited with family and friends in heaven on September 16, 2019. He was born in Decatur, AL on March 23, 1965 to John and Betty Landers. He graduated from Austin High School and the University of North Alabama. Phil spent the majority of his professional career in pharmaceutical sales: spending 23 years with Merck & Co., rising from Sales Representative to Associate Sales Director.
Phil’s life revolved around his faith, family and friends. He had a love for the Lord and a passion for others that was second-to-none. He attended Thompson Station Church where he served in a variety of capacities including being on the security team. He was an avid sports fan: rooting for Auburn football, the Braves baseball, and the Predators hockey team. Phil was compassionate and had a way of connecting with those around him. He never met a stranger and could light up any room with his quick wit. He touched the hearts of many and was a true blessing to all who knew him.
Phil is preceded in death by his father, John Landers Sr. and father-in-law, J.F. Horsley. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 32 years, Karen Landers; sons, Clint (Kristen) Landers of Hermitage, TN and Cole Landers of Nashville, TN; mother, Betty Landers of Decatur, AL; brother, John (Lea Ann) Landers, Jr. of Hueytown, AL; mother-in-law, Peggy Horsley; sister-in-law, Debbie (Josè) Garay; nephews, John Alan Landers and Kevin Garay; niece, Heather Garay and so many others he considered “family.”
A time of remembrance and visitation will be from 6 to 8 tonight at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN; and Saturday, September 21st from noon to 2 p.m. with the service to follow. Burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are John Alan Landers, Rep. Robert Aderholt, Richard Taylor, Damon Stoner, David Tapscott, Todd Graham, Kevin Shoemake and Rich Rosenbery.
The family wishes to thank the many friends and family for their outpouring of love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thompson Station Church, P.O. Box 218, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179. Their website is tsclife.org/give
