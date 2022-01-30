FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Phillip Alan Mabrey, 57, will be Monday, January 31, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Milan Dekich officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Mabrey passed away peacefully on Friday, January 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by those who loved him. He was born Friday, September 4, 1964, in Morgan County, to Gene R. Mabrey and Mary Ellis Pearcy Mabrey.
He was a 1982 graduate of Hartselle High School. Phillip was a people person and was well known and loved by many friends he had made over the years in his employment with Aramark Uniform Services, his time as a Business Owner at Pup’s Place and at Vulcan Materials in the Maintenance Department.
After a traumatic brain injury in May of 2008, from which the doctors said he wouldn’t survive, Phillip became a shining example of God’s glory by proving to the doctors wrong. Though confined to a wheelchair for the last thirteen years of his life, Phillip was a man people looked up to and marveled at his strength. Even those friends he had never really met except on Facebook loved him and were in awe of his perseverance. Phillip was a member of Fairview Church of God. His favorite verse was Philippians 4:13, “I Can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me”.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years and caregiver for the last thirteen years, Regina Gossett Mabrey; daughter, Sara Mabrey Baker (Taylor); brother, Tim Mabrey (Barbara).
Pallbearers will be Fairview Church of God Men’s Group.
