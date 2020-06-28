ATHENS — Mrs. Phyllis Ashford, age 66 of Athens, AL passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Athens Limestone Hospital. Mrs. Ashford was born on November 25, 1953 in Decatur, AL to Lawrence Almon Rivers and Ruth Lamon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brad Ashford; brothers, Clark Rivers and Sonny Rivers.
Mrs. Ashford is survived by her husband, Tommy Ashford; daughter-in-law, Kayla Ashford; granddaughter, Jordan Ashford; sister, Lennie Ayers; and brother, Garland Rivers.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service for Mrs. Ashford at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur, AL.
