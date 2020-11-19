HARTSELLE — Phyllis Jean Lester, 91, of Hartselle, formerly of Streator, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 12:30 until 2 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home in Streator, IL. Services will be held at 2 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Noel Maughmer officiating. Burial will be in the Long Point Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Lester, Kevin Shannon, Scott Fulkerson, Ben Bentlin and Bill Zeilman.
Phyllis was born July 7, 1929 in Streator, IL to Herbert and Mildred (Ramme) Holz. She married Irwin Lester on September 28, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2011.
Surviving are daughter, Patricia (James) Svetz of Hartselle, AL; son, David (Joy) Lester of Bolivar, TN; grandchildren, Monica Shannon of Decatur, AL, Marcy Murphy of Castle Rock, CO, and Nathan Lester of Aiken, SC; three great-grandchildren, Christian Murphy, Aidan Shannon and Rylee Lester; a sister, Marge (Lyle) Shaw of Washington, IL; and a brother, Herb (Helen) Holz of Ancona.
She is preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Minnie Holz; husband; sisters, Norma Ott and Leona Fargher; brother, Harold Holz; and a niece, Diana Snyder.
Phyllis was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hartselle and she was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to Hartselle First United Methodist Church or American Diabetes Association.
Peck Funeral Home assisted the family.
