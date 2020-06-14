DECATUR — Funeral service for Phyllis Jean Smith, age 93, of Decatur, will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Westmeade Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Scotty Hogan and Rev. Justin McAlpin officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will arrive at the church one hour prior to service. Entombment will be in Roselawn Mausoleum.
Mrs. Smith, who died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence, was born July 13, 1926 in Cullman County to Joseph Smith and Murfie Williams Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Thomas Smith; and granddaughter, Christy Smith. Mrs. Smith was a dedicated, strong, and compassionate mom and grandma, and a faithful member of Westmeade Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sons, Jimmy W. Smith (Barbara) of Hartselle and Charles M. Smith (Stella) of Winnsboro, LA; one daughter, Bonita Smith of Decatur; three brothers, Hansford Smith (Dottie) of Decatur, Eskel Smith (Thelma) of Albertville, and Joe Smith (Cookie) of Owosso, MI; one sister, Jean Dear of Byhalia, MS; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Devin and Derrick French; Travis, Jason, and Sawyer Smith; Weston Free, and Joey Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Gideons International, P. O. Box 5111, Decatur, AL 35601, or Hospice of the Valley, P. O. Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
