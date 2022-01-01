DECATUR
Phyllis Piper, 67, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Her visitation will be on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Nicky Pressnell officiating. She will be laid to rest at Midway Memorial Gardens.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Tommy Milam, Jr.; daughter, Shelley Harden; son, Jonathan Piper; grand-daughters, Hali Charest and Amber Piper; grandson, Cash Piper; six great grandchildren; brother, Anthony Daniel; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Piper; parents, John and Lucille Daniel; siblings, John Daniel, Jr. and Theresa McDonald.
