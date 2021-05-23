MOULTON — Funeral for Phyllis Ann Smith, 73, of Moulton will be Monday, May 24, 2021, at Fairhaven Church of Christ, at 2:00 p.m., with Calvin Jones officiating, and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Monday, May 24, 2021 from noonto 2:00 p.m., at the church.
Mrs. Smith, who died Friday, May 21, 2021, at her residence, was born March 19, 1948, to George Jones and Josephine Jones. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies. She was an active and faithful member of Fairhaven Church of Christ. There were four special ladies that she considered sisters, Barbara Turrentine, Rita Gardner, Peggy Burke, and Vickie Yarbrough. She retired after 25 years with the Lawrence County School system.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Larry Jones
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Aaron Smith; son, Bradley (Amanda) Smith; daughter, Jenna (Bobby) Freeman; brothers, Edgar Jones and Thomas (Joan) Jones; sister, Judy (Harold) Letson; grandchild, Grace Smith; grandchild, Reagan Smith; grandchild, Lainey Sandlin, grandchild, Audrie Sandlin; grandchild, Catie Freeman; and grandchild, Anthony Freeman.
Pallbearers will be Keith Jones, Craig Jones, Jerry Jones, Gary Jones, Chris Letson, Brian Letson, Nick Spigle
Honorary Pallbearers will be the great nephews.
The family would like to thank Comfort Care Hospice and Miranda Hutto for their excellent care. They would also like to thank her caregivers Pennie Foreman, Peggy Burke and Jenna Freeman.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the American Cancer Society.
