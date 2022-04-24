GALLATIN, TENNESSEE — Pollianne Elaine Cable Wright, age 71 of Gallatin, TN and formerly of Decatur, AL and Canton, NC, passed away March 19, 2022. Mrs. Wright was born on July 11, 1950 in Waynesville, North Carolina to the late Alfred “Tommy” Cable and the late Dorothy Cable. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Cable.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bob Wright; daughter, Carol Wright Johnson (James); son, Wesley Wright (Sheree); grandchildren, Grace, Macks, Charlie, Selah, John, and Schyler; sister, Peggy McClure (Ken); brother, Joe Cable (Linda).
Mrs. Wright was active in community organizations primarily in Decatur such as the Christian Women’s Club, Decatur City PTA where she served as President and the Austin High School Band Boosters. Most importantly, she had a strong faith in Jesus and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
A Celebration of Life was held 12:00 P.M., Monday, March 21, 2022 at Gallatin First United Methodist Church with her son-in-law, Rev. James Johnson officiating. There was no formal visitation prior to the service. Arrangements Entrusted To: Sumner Funeral & Cremation, Gallatin (615) 452-9059 www.sumnerfuneral.com
