DECATUR — Polly Gay, 91, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 5, at 12:00 p.m. at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home prior to the service.
Polly was born on June 23, 1929. She was preceded in life by her parents, Johnny and Rowena Martin, and her loving husband, William P Gay.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Sigler (Bill), Pam Schweitzer (Frank); a son, Dexter Gay (Brenda); and a brother, Buddy Martin. She had six grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Her first and longest career was mother and homemaker for seventy plus years. In this capacity she excelled and left a loving memory through her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also had a ceramic shop and retired from Gay Construction Co. Polly loved life and people and was blessed of God to whom she has claimed his promises.
She will be missed but never forgotten.
Pallbearers will be William P Gay II, William Sigler, Chad Schweitzer, Austin Lazenby, Gregg Dobbs, and Neal Hamilton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Ocker and Doug Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westmeade Baptist Missionary Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.