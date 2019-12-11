MOULTON
Pruitt Gillespie, age 74, of Moulton, died December 9, 2019. Visitation will be at First Apostolic Church (Halsey Chapel) on Thursday, December 12 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral will be on Friday, December 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Pastor Chip Shepard officiating. Burial will be in Morris Chapel Cemetery. Elliott Brown-Service is directing.
Mr. Gillespie was born January 20, 1945 to H. Pruitt Gillespie and Zara Mae Gillespie in Lawrence County. He served in the Special Forces in the National Guard. He is preceded in death by his brother, Franklin Gillespie.
Survivors include wife, Linda C. Gillespie; daughter, Scarlett G. Wright; brothers, Danny Gillespie, Raburn Gillespie, Gordon Gillespie; sisters, Brenda Dutton and Glenda Dutton and grandchildren, Noah Wright and Hannah Wright.
Family request donations to their favorite charity.
