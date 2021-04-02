HARTSELLE
Pruitt Livingston passed away at Decatur Morgan Hospital on March 31, 2021. He was born in September of 1955 to Bennett Livingston and Alice Holladay Livingston in Morgan County. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved sister, Cathy Livingston.
He was a graduate of Danville High School class of 1973. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Pruitt always had a smile on his face and had a gentle spirit.
There will be a graveside service at Johnson Chapel Cemetery Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Jack Bailey will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Pruitt’s name to the Johnson Chapel Cemetery Fund at 1260 North Johnson Chapel Road Danville, AL 35619 or charity of your choice. As for safety for family and friends, the family asks everyone please wear masks at the service.
Pallbearers are Ronnie Lewis, Kevin Long, Henry Gilbert, Gary Bell, Kurt Randolph and Jerry Randolph.
Honorary Pallbearers are Waymon Holladay, Bud Burchell, and Donnie Livingston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.