DECATUR — Funeral service for Quinnon Warren, age 82, of Decatur, will be Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 2:30 p.m., at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 16, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Warren, who died Saturday August 14, 2021, at his residence, was born November 10, 1938, in Lawrence County, AL to William Fennell Warren and Lorene Parker Warren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah “Jo” Warren; one son, David “Ricky” Binkley; his parents; two sisters, Beth Parsons and Lavern Keenum; and two brothers, James Newton Warren and William Edward Warren.
Mr. Warren was a U. S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He retired from 3M following 30 years of service. Quinnon loved fishing, watching races on Sundays, and his Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturdays. He loved and adored his family.
He is survived by one son, Paul Binkley (Sharon); one daughter, Tracy Lanier (Brad); one brother, Rayburn Warren; one sister, Marie Kimbrough; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and special family friends, Mike and Janice Garner.
Pallbearers will be Mike Garner, Christopher Garner, Dylan Lanier, Robby Binkley, Adam Glover, and Mickey Binkley. Honorary pallbearer will be Jake Lanier.
