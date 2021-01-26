TRINITY — Funeral for R.C. Flannagin, 83, of Trinity will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Jamie Suggs and Rev. Keith Prince officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Flannagin, who died Monday, January 25, 2021, at his residence, was born Tuesday, November 23, 1937, to Arthur Flannagin and Mary Hood Flannagin. R.C. was a devoted husband and father. He was a faithful employee of Willo Products for over 60 years. He loved being with family, especially working with his brother and nephews. R.C. loved people in general and made friends everywhere he went. He and his wife attended Pleasant Ridge Church and he was a member of the Lawrence County Classic Tractor Club. He served God with all his heart and it was evident in how he lived. He had a tremendous zeal for life and lived every moment to its fullest. From race car driving, sky diving and 4-wheeler riding, adventure was a way of life. He lived in a way that exemplified his priorities Love God, Love Family, Love others, Live Life and Have FUN!
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and six sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Julia Flannagin; daughters, Lisa (Philip) Whisenant, Karen Basden, Tammy Barber, Christy (Mark) Jacob, Ricky (Martha) Flannagin who he loved as a son; brother, Junior Flannagin; sisters, Lucille Williams, Zadie Mae Odell, Mavene Hood; grandchildren, the late Brian Whisenant and his surviving wife, Morgan, Tiffany Plaxco, Nicholas (Brittany) Barber, Kyle (Courtney) Barber, Kali Basden, Alex (Keith) Homan, Cooper Jacob; great-grandchildren, Addison Plaxco, Brailey Barber, Sailor Whisenant, Caison Barber; a host of nieces and nephews who he loved dearly as well as friends and former co-workers.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Barber, Kyle Barber, Ricky Flannagin, Timothy Flannagin, Lynn Ozier, Jack Ozier and Joe Pirtle.
