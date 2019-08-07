DECATUR — Celebration of Life for R. Michael Lowery, M.D., age 65, of Decatur, will be Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Bob Smith, Mr. Butch Wiley and Mr. Donnie Haynie officiating. The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Grassy Memorial Cemetery, Grassy, AL (near Lexington).
Dr. Lowery, who died Monday, August 5, 2019, at his residence, was born August 18, 1953, in Lawrence County to Samuel Henry Lowery and Wilma Mae Hill Lowery. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bobby Lowery.
Dr. Lowery was a graduate of Speake High School, Calhoun Community College, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Michigan. He served his communities as a physician, youth sports coach and volunteer for many charitable organizations. After retirement, he enjoyed farming, inventing useful gadgets and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Regenia Mewbourn Lowery; two daughters, Allison Lowery Pullen (Richard) of Franklin, TN, and Sara Lowery Hendrix (Brent) of Decatur; one brother, David Lowery of Speake; two sisters, Virginia Terry and Deborah Hornbuckle (David), both of Speake; three grandchildren, Ella Kate Pullen and Caroline Pullen of Franklin, TN, and Grayson Hendrix of Decatur; as well as many nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be his beloved sons-in-law and nephews.
