DECATUR — Rachel Audra Hargrove, age 77, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020. Rachel was born March 10, 1942 in Morgan County, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Billy Paul Hargrove. Rachel is survived by her loving children, Rebecca Anne and her husband, Donald Lee Thompson and Paula Diane and her husband, Tim Harwell, as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Rachel worked as a nurse for many years at Decatur General Hospital. After her retirement she became a full time “ Nana” to her grandchildren. Rachel was loved by everyone that she came in contact with. You couldn’t help but to fall in love with her great personality. She will be “Greatly Missed.”
Visitation for Rachel will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Rachel will be Laid to Rest in Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Hargrove family.
