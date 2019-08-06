MOULTON — Racine Armor, 99, of Moulton passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at NHC Moulton. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Brother Steve Agee and Brother Neil Carter officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on November 23, 1919 to the late Oscar and Ethel Densmore Montgomery, Racine worked at the Bank of Moulton and Colonial Bank for over 35 years. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for over 80 years and taught the Fidelis Sunday School class for many years.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Armor (Judy) of Moulton and a number of nieces and nephews.
Racine was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Armor; her parents; and sister, Lollie Bass.
Pallbearers will be Keith Cross, Kent Gilley, Tommy Harkins, Leonard Pearson, Allen Pickens and Jack Spillers. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Jackson, Tom Legg, Bobby Parker, Elton Porter, Troy Pounders and Jack Rich.
The family extends special thanks to the staff at NHC Moulton for their love and care.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
