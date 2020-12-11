DECATUR
Ralph Edward Ledbetter of Decatur, Alabama passed away on December 7, 2020.
Ralph Edward was born in Anniston, Alabama, to Clinton and Ruth Ledbetter on March 5, 1935. He married Lillie Mae Williams on May 8, 1953 in Anniston, Alabama. Ralph Edward graduated Oxford High School in 1953 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Athens College in 1961. He worked at Chemstrand/Monsanto/Solutia for 44 years before retiring. He enjoyed all sports (RTR), traveling the world, and Ballroom Dancing. Ralph and Mae taught ballroom dancing and competed in dance competitions earning several awards for Ballroom Dancing.
Ralph Edward was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and Lillie Mae, the love of his life and wife of 67 years.
He is survived by a son, Greg and a daughter, Karen, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a sister and a brother and six nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for the family will be at Roselawn Cemetery with Pastor Keith Beatty of Wesley Memorial UMC officiating. Pallbearers will be immediate family and J. Michael Glover as Honorary Pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Ralph Edward Ledbetter to the Dementia Society of America by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at WWW.DementiaSociety.org/donate or, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Wesley Memorial UMC.
