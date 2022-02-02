DECATUR — On Friday, January 28, 2022, God summoned Ralph Emerson Matthews to “Come home”. His family and friends shall greatly miss him.
During his 84 years of life, he served in many roles. Notably, he was an owner and president of Matthews Industries, Ropak Manufacturing and National Packaging. To his alma-mater (Bob Jones University, Greenville, SC) and the organizations he served, he was a trusted advisor and confidante. To decades of church friends he was a song leader, deacon, teacher, and friend. To his family he was Granddaddy, Grandpa, Papaw, Daddy, Dad, father and husband.
To all, he was an example of faithfulness: in his marriage, in his home, in church and in business.
He was born the youngest of four sons on October 16, 1937 to Arthur Madison Matthews and Nancy Mildred (Compton) Matthews. He met his future bride, Anne Elizabeth Dietz at church when he was 13 and she was 11. Their courtship flourished years later and they wed on August 21, 1959. Together, they raised four children, have had 21 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his two eldest brothers, his only daughter, Judith Anne (Matthews) Grant and one granddaughter, Charity Leigh Matthews.
He is survived by Anne, his wife of 62 years and their sons, Tim (Cynde), Paul (Aimee) and Joel (Sarah), all of Decatur, Alabama. Their 20 grandchildren, Drew and Jessie Matthews (children, Aaron, Emma and Ian), Jana and Anthony Rogers, Holly and Donald Helman, Jonathan Grant, Christen Grant, Scott and Megan Matthews (child, Everly), Carol Anne and Mitchell Beck (children, Asa and Selah), Meg and Stephen Wess (children, Caryn and Tommy), Anna Grant, William and Cindy Matthews, Kalista and Ben Moore, Charlotte and Blake Felber, Karis and Nathan Herbster, Abigail and Christian Sides, Elizabeth Matthews, Erin Matthews, Caleb Matthews, Nathan Matthews.
A visitation and memorial service will be held at Shelton Funeral Home, 2105 Beltline Road SW, Decatur, Alabama 35603 on Saturday, February 5, 2022. The visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 with the memorial service immediately following at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Decatur City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of the following: the Matthews Scholarship at Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC, the Mission Fund of Faith Baptist Church of Decatur, AL or, to your favorite missionary or ministry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.