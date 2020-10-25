DECATUR — Funeral service for Ralph Herman Evans, Sr., age 83, of Decatur, will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Brian McLaughlin officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service. Interment will be in Decatur City Cemetery.
Mr. Evans, who died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at River City Center, was born September 22, 1937, in Birmingham, to Herman Hurley Evans and Bonnie Louise Lipscomb Evans. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was retired from the U. S. Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Misako Hayama Evans of Decatur; two sons, Gordon Evans (Venda) of Ft. Worth, TX, and Ralph Evans, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; one daughter, Alisa Sumi Parker (Jerry) of Decatur; and one sister, Virginia Ledbetter (Gary) of Decatur; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
