DANVILLE — Ralph Irwin Glenn, age 81, of Danville, Alabama passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Ralph was born September 16, 1939 to Charles Louie Glenn and Martha Vasser Glenn.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Linda Pepper Glenn; daughters, Ginger Hazel (Nathan) of Danville and Bridgitt Weatherby (Joey) of Danville; son, David Glenn (Kim) of Danville; brothers, Warren Glenn and James Glenn; granddaughters, Brittany Williams (Ricky) and Chelsie Blankenship (Blake); grandson, Joel Weatherby (Kesha) and five great-grandchildren.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Danville Baptist Church with Brother Jack Bailey, Brother Ronald Manley and Brother Joe David Bailey officiating. The family received friends on Sunday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church. Burial followed in Roselawn Cemetery Decatur, Alabama.
Mr. Glenn was a member of Danville Baptist Church and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Roselawn Funeral Home is honored to serve the Glenn family.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Glenn family.
