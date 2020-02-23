TRINITY — Funeral for Ralph Miller, 85, of Trinity will be Monday, February 24, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Faith Baptist Church with Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Mr. Miller, who died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his residence, was born September 22, 1934, to Emmett Lee Miller, Sr. and Lydia Rebecca McLemore Miller. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Midway, served in the United States Army and retired from Prestolite. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Jean Miller; son, Shawn Miller; daughter, Melia (James) Cole; brother, Jon (Linda) Miller; two sisters, Reba (Auburn) Slaten, Sara Melson; and two granddaughters, Meghan (Daniel) Fagan, Jessa Cole.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
