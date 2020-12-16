DECATUR — Funeral service for Ralph Sharp, 69, will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brandon Lewis and Bro. Scotty Hogan officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shoal Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Sharp died on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born Thursday, December 6, 1951, in Morgan County to Edward Clinton Sharp and Bertha Elizabeth McCutcheon Sharp. He was employed by General Motors as an Auto Worker and also worked for Bunge, prior to retiring from both companies. He enjoyed farming, fishing and hunting. He attended Cave Springs Baptist Church. He loved his family with all his heart, especially his seven grandsons.
Survivors include his special friend, Bobbie Edwards; one son, Tim Sharp (Carole); two daughters, Jennifer Bryan (Dave) and Autumn Foster (Scott); one brother, Monte Sharp (Harriett); two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Sharp and Sarah Sharp; seven grandchildren, Brian, Pete, Nate, Jake, Gavin, Gage and Griffin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brian Sharp, Pete Sharp, Nate Bryan, Reggie Sharp, Cole Sharp, and Randy Sharp.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.