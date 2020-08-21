SUWANEE, GEORGIA
A virtual funeral service for Ralph Wesley Trine, 91, of Suwanee, Georgia was held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home in Snellville, Georgia with Pastor Eric Hill officiating. A final graveside service for the family will also take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur, Alabama on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Ralph Trine died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home in Suwanee, Georgia. He was born on August 11, 1929 to Walter and Myma Trine in Greenport, New York. They lived on Shelter Island, New York. He was a loving father and husband. He was a government accountant for 39 years in Huntsville, Alabama. Prior to his career, Ralph served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then received his B.S. degree in Accounting from Bob Jones University in 1958 and married Merilyn Joyce (Neild) Trine in 1959. He recently was a member of Killian Hill Baptist Church in Lilburn, Georgia. He had accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and was ready to meet Him face to face.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife, Merilyn Joyce (Neild) Trine of 59 years and his brother, Harold Kenneth Trine. He is survived by his three children, David Trine, Denise Allender and Kevin Trine; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ralph’s honor to Biblical Ministries Worldwide for his granddaughter’s family, Derek and Allyson Lewis, who will be serving in Indonesia. Biblical Ministries Worldwide’s mailing address is 1595 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30043.
The August 20, 2020 virtual funeral service can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/Eternal-Hills-Funeral-Home-Cremation-Services-135373843179042/. A replay of the virtual funeral service can also be found at https://www.facebook.com/Eternal-Hills-Funeral-Home-Cremation-Services-135373843179042/.
