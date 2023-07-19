DECATUR — On July 14, 2023, Ramon “Ray” Lee Norris, Jr. passed away. He was born on August 6, 1936 in Decatur to Bessie and Ramon Lee Norris Sr. Ray graduated from Decatur High School in 1954. While in high school, Ray earned the rank of Eagle Scout and the Explorer Silver Award in scouting. He worked at Goidel Drugstore where his passion for helping people fueled a love and career in pharmacy. Ray graduated from Auburn University 1958 with a degree in pharmacy and returned to Decatur to begin his 50-plus year career in Pharmacy. It was while attending Auburn that he met his cherished wife D. Ann Norris.

