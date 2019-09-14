KILLEN — Randall Lee Scott, 60, died September 10, 2019. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. September 15, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home in Moulton. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial with military honors will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in the Saint Florian community. Randall was the husband of Cheryl Scott.
