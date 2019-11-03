COURTLAND — Randy Cross, 69, died October 31, 2019. Visitation is 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday at Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton, with service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial is in Elmwood Cemetery, Town Creek. Randy was the husband of Kay Lindley Cross.
