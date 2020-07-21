MOULTON — Randy Gene Morgan “Roundman,” 64, passed away at his home Saturday, July 18th, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at Midway Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, July 22nd at five o’clock in the afternoon.
He is survived by his wife, Cindi Morgan; children, Chasity Warren (Brian), Chad Morgan (Tina), Bradley Morgan (Jennie) and Blake “Boo” Morgan; grandchildren, Caitlin Warren, Rylan Morgan, Sadie Morgan and Braxton Morgan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Orene Morgan.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Parker, Ricky “Bones” Parker, Ricky “Speed Wheel” Strickland, Kyle Nelson, Matthew Dotson, Logan Dotson, Brandon Osborn and Bobby Miller.
Bro. Mitchell Compton and Bro. Jamie Suggs will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in his name at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home.
