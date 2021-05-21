FALKVILLE — A memorial service for Randy James Hyche, 67, of Falkville, will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home with Phillip Hines officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Hyche died May 20, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 16, 1954 in Morgan County to Richard Jennings Hyche and Mary Beatrice Brown Hyche. Mr. Hyche worked in the car business for Eddie Preuitt Ford. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Hyche; one son, Bart Hyche (Leah); two daughters, Misty Hyche Roberts (Bryan) and Mandy Hyche Harris (Matt); one brother, Richard Hyche Jr. (Bobbie); one sister, Janet Hobbs (David); seven grandchildren, McKenzie Hyche, Millie Grace Hyche, Marianna Hyche, Fisher Roberts, Maggie Roberts, Vivian Browning and Eli Harris; stepson, Patrick Thomason; two stepdaughters, Ashley Allman (Jeff) and Melinda Grigsby (Joey); and five stepgrandchildren, Addison and Lauren Allman, Audrey Allman, Lane and Luke Grigsby.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
