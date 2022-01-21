MOULTON — Randy O’Neal Brewington, 64, of Moulton was called to heaven Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 12:30 to 2:00 at Elliott Funeral Home with graveside to follow at 2:30 at Midway Memorial.
He was born April 1, 1957 to Leon Harvel Brewington and Wilma Dutton Blair. Randy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He retired from 3M with 36 years of loyal service.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Rhonda Denise Fortenberry Brewington; daughter, Denise Hutto (Chris); son, Leon Brewington (Sarah); grandchildren, Hailey Terry (Whit), Ryan Williams, and Eleanor Brewington; great-grandchildren, Augustus Terry and Ezekil Terry.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rhonda Brewington Appleton.
