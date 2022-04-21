HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Randy Smith, 62, will be Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Edgil Grove Cemetery in Walker County with Brother Faron Davis officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith died on Monday, April 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 1, 1960, in Vermillion County, Illinois, to George Jonathan Smith, Jr. and Mildred Lee Smith.
Randy enjoyed fishing, hunting and loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He retired from International Paper after 22 years and worked for Toray for 8 years, as a Warehouse Tech.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Matthew Lee Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Carver Smith; stepsons, Craig Johnson (Karen), Kelly Alexander (Kati); stepdaughters, Jayna Marshall (Jason), Valerie Williams; brothers, Kevin Lee Smith (Victoria), Brian Allen Smith (Susi); and six grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Craig Johnson, Kelly Alexander, Justin Smith, Brian McQueen, Braden Newson and Derrek Patton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tyler Smith and Carver Bell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.