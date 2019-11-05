DECATUR — Ray C. Hess passed away on November 4, 2019. Mr. Hess was born in Springville, AL on February 26, 1933. He was a Decatur High School graduate and received his college degree from Auburn University. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S. Department of Forestry.
He is survived by Sallie Hess, Jody Hess Brewer, Sam and Pam Hess, Johnny and Becky Hess Johnson and Julie Hess Boyer.
The family would like to thank the staff and employees of Riverside Assisted Living, Decatur Home Health Care and Hospice of the Valley.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family. No service is planned at this time.
