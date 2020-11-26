HARTSELLE — Ray Leonard Byrom, Sr., 80, died November 23, 2020. Graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
